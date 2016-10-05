版本:
BRIEF-Northwest Pipe Co announces sale of its Denver property for $14.4 mln

Oct 5 Northwest Pipe Co :

* Northwest Pipe Company announces the sale of its Denver property

* Deal for $14.4 million

* Approximately 20% of company's steel water pipe production capacity will be reduced with this sale

* Will lease Denver property back from buyer until December 31, 2016, with two options to extend lease-back period by 30 days each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

