BRIEF-Solegear appoints Don Holmstrom as Chief Financial Officer

Oct 5 Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc

* Solegear appoints Don Holmstrom as Chief Financial Officer

* Holmstrom replaces Gary Clifford whose resignation has concurrently been accepted by board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

