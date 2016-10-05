版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Dollar Bank to merge with Progressive-Home Federal Savings and Loan

Oct 5 Dollar Bank

* Dollar Bank to merge with Progressive-Home Federal Savings and Loan

* Following merger, Dollar Bank's assets will grow to $7.6 billion

* Co will retain all Progressive-Home Federal Savings and Loan's employees

* Co will continue to operate two branch offices in Allentown and Dormont communities under Dollar Bank name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐