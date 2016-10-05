版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-CPI Card Group adds two independent directors to board

Oct 5 CPI Card Group Inc

* CPI Card Group adds two independent directors to board

* Addition of Silvio Tavares and Scott Scheirman to its board of directors, effective October 3, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

