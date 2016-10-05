版本:
BRIEF-Reaves Utility Income Fund increases its monthly distribution 5.8 pct to $0.16 per share

Oct 5 Reaves Utility Income Fund :

* The Reaves Utility Income Fund increases its monthly distribution 5.8% to $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

