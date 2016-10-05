BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics provides clinical update for lead candidate Levosimendan

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Tenax Therapeutics Inc
* Tenax therapeutics provides clinical update for lead candidate Levosimendan
* Imperial college presents data from leopards trial in septic shock at esicm annual congress showing treatment ARM did not meet primary endpoint
* Following top-line data, full results from study are expected to be during first half of 2017
* If data is positive, Tenax would anticipate submitting a new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration during 2017
* DSMB recommends continuation of trial following final safety analysis from first 621 patients
* Has enrolled 833 patients in phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery patients
* Tenax unlikely to pursue further development for indication with respect to leopards trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: