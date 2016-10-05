版本:
BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Company announces offering of preferred stock

Oct 5 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces offering of preferred stock

* Commenced a public offering of 1 million shares of its series B term preferred stock

* Plans to use proceeds to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objectives Source text for Eikon:

