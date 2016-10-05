版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 01:20 BJT

BRIEF-AGF reports September Assets Under Management

Oct 5 AGF Management Ltd

* AGF reports September 2016 Assets Under Management

* Total fee-earning assets under management(AUM) of $34.3 billion as at September 30, 2016.

* Total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $34.3 billion as at September 30, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐