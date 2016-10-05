BRIEF-AGF reports September Assets Under Management

BRIEF-Head of Sony Entertainment, Michael Lynton, to step down- NYT
* CEO of Sony's entertainment division, Michael Lynton to step down to focus on Snapchat- NYT Source http://nyti.ms/2j9rvGF
Oct 5 AGF Management Ltd
* AGF reports September 2016 Assets Under Management
* Total fee-earning assets under management(AUM) of $34.3 billion as at September 30, 2016.
* Total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $34.3 billion as at September 30, 2016.
Jan 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Friday announced a management shuffle that integrates the running of its physical outlets and online operations, and extends broader authority to the former head of online retailer Jet.com, which Wal-Mart bought for $3.3 billion last year.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.