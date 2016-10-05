BRIEF-Western Potash announces board appointments and management updates

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Western Potash Corp
* Geoffrey Chang, chairman of board will assume position of CEO from Patricio Varas.
* Western Potash announces board appointments and management updates
* New western board consists of seven members, with Geoffrey Chang and Bill Xue as executive directors. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: