版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 01:35 BJT

BRIEF-Western Potash announces board appointments and management updates

Oct 5 Western Potash Corp

* Geoffrey Chang, chairman of board will assume position of CEO from Patricio Varas.

* Western Potash announces board appointments and management updates

* New western board consists of seven members, with Geoffrey Chang and Bill Xue as executive directors. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐