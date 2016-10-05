版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 01:56 BJT

BRIEF-Intermap announces management changes

Oct 5 Intermap Technologies Corp

* Intermap announces management changes

* Says Michael Hoehn appointed CFO

* Todd R. Oseth, CEO and Mr. Richard Mohr, CFO are no longer with company

* Says Patrick A. Blott appointed CEO

* Patrick A. Blott, Chairman of board, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐