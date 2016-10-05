BRIEF-TMX Group reports September trading volume higher than August for TMX equities marketplaces

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Tmx Group Ltd:
* September daily averages volume 577.1 million versus 473.4 million
* September volume 12.12 billion versus 11.94 billion in august for all TMX equities marketplaces
* September transactions 19.8 million versus 18.9 million in August for all TMX equities marketplaces
* September volume 7.46 billion versus 6.91 billion in August for Toronto Stock Exchange
* September daily averages volume 355.1 million versus 314.1 million in August for Toronto Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: