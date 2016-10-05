版本:
BRIEF-TMX Group reports September trading volume higher than August for TMX equities marketplaces

Oct 5 Tmx Group Ltd:

* September daily averages volume 577.1 million versus 473.4 million

* September volume 12.12 billion versus 11.94 billion in august for all TMX equities marketplaces

* September transactions 19.8 million versus 18.9 million in August for all TMX equities marketplaces

* September volume 7.46 billion versus 6.91 billion in August for Toronto Stock Exchange

* September daily averages volume 355.1 million versus 314.1 million in August for Toronto Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

