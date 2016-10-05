版本:
BRIEF-Zumiez sees Q3 2016 sales $216 million to $217 million

Oct 5 Zumiez Inc

* September sales rose 11.5 percent to $75 million

* Raises q3 2016 earnings per share view to about $0.29 to $0.30

* Guidance is predicated on a comparable sales increase of approximately 2% for q3

* Zumiez inc. Reports september 2016 sales results

* September same store sales rose 6.3 percent

* Sees q3 2016 sales $216 million to $217 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $209.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

