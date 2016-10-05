BRIEF-Zumiez sees Q3 2016 sales $216 million to $217 million

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 Zumiez Inc
* September sales rose 11.5 percent to $75 million
* Raises q3 2016 earnings per share view to about $0.29 to $0.30
* Guidance is predicated on a comparable sales increase of approximately 2% for q3
* Zumiez inc. Reports september 2016 sales results
* September same store sales rose 6.3 percent
* Sees q3 2016 sales $216 million to $217 million
* Sees q3 2016 sales $216 million to $217 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $209.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing