BRIEF-Ardent Health Services and LHP Hospital Group announce plans to merge

Oct 5 Ardent Health Services

* Ardent Health Services and Lhp Hospital Group, Inc announce plans to merge

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Under terms of agreement, co will assume LHP's management, operational responsibilities within each joint venture partnership

* Transaction is not expected to impact day-to-day operations of affiliated hospitals Source text for Eikon:

