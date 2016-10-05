BRIEF-Ardent Health Services and LHP Hospital Group announce plans to merge

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Ardent Health Services
* Ardent Health Services and Lhp Hospital Group, Inc announce plans to merge
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Under terms of agreement, co will assume LHP's management, operational responsibilities within each joint venture partnership
* Ardent health services and LHP Hospital Group, Inc announce plans to merge
* Transaction is not expected to impact day-to-day operations of affiliated hospitals Source text for Eikon:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: