BRIEF-Ventas expects loan to be accretive to 2017 normalized funds

Oct 5 Ventas Inc

* To provide secured debt financing of $700 million to unit of Ardent Health Services in connection with Ardent's agreement to buy LHP Hospital Group

* Ventas issues secured debt financing commitment for ardent health services to merge with LHP Hospital Group, Inc.

* Ventas expects loan to be accretive to 2017 normalized funds from operations on a leverage neutral basis

* Expects to fund transaction using proceeds of asset sales and loan repayments, cash on hand and other capital sources