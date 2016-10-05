版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure announces appointment of Ronald Kirk to board

Oct 5 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation announces appointment of Ronald Kirk to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐