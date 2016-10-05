BRIEF-LSB Industries says unplanned downtime at three chemical facilities in Q3

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 LSB Industries Inc
* Expects combined impact to Q3 EBITDA as a result of reduced production to be in range of $25.0 million - $26.5 million
* Turnaround activities, various operational issues resulted in unplanned downtime at three primary chemical facilities during Q3
* Sees 2016 ammonia for agriculture 100,000 - 110,000 tons
* LSB Industries, Inc. provides operational update on its chemical manufacturing facilities
* Revises product sales volume outlook for 2016
* Sees 2016 UAN sales 395,000 - 400,000 tons
* Sees 2016 nitric acid sales 525,000 - 535,000 tons
* Believes impact to Q4 EBITDA from lower sales from lower beginning inventory, reduced prodcution will be $5.0 million - $5.5 million
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing