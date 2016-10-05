版本:
BRIEF-Alliqua BioMedical sees Q3 revenue about $4.85 million

Oct 5 Alliqua BioMedical Inc

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc. announces preliminary third quarter of fiscal year 2016 revenue; earnings conference call scheduled for November 4th

* Sees Q3 revenue about $4.85 million

* Q3 revenue view $4.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 revenue up about 16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

