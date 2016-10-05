版本:
BRIEF-Resources Connection says Q1 earnings per share $0.15

Oct 5 Resources Connection Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "revenue decrease is partially attributable to fewer business opportunities in financial services and energy sectors"

* Resources connection, inc. Reports first quarter results for fiscal 2017

* Q1 revenue $143.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $142.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

