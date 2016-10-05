版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Alcoa says completes 1-for-3 reverse stock split

Oct 5 Alcoa Inc

* Common stock will begin trading on a split adjusted basis at market open on October 6

* Alcoa Inc. completes 1-for-3 reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐