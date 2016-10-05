版本:
BRIEF-McGrath CEO will be on medical leave of absence

Oct 5 McGrath Rentcorp

* McGrath CEO will be on medical leave of absence

* President and CEO, Dennis C. Kakures, will be on medical leave of absence due to a stroke, effective immediately

* McGrath board of directors has established an interim office of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

