公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure announces public offering of $325 million of convertible senior notes

Oct 5 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation announces public offering of $325 million of convertible senior notes

* Macquarie infrastructure corp says underwritten public offering of $325.0 million of convertible senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

