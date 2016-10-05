版本:
BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy announces increased quarterly distributions

Oct 5 Tallgrass Energy Partners

* Tallgrass Energy announces increased quarterly distributions

* Board of TEGP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2625 per Class A share for Q3 of 2016

* Board of TEP's general partner declared quarterly cash distribution of $0.795 per common unit for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

