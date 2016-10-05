BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical to acquire Soluble Systems

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Alliqua Biomedical Inc
* Alliqua Biomedical, Inc. To acquire Soluble Systems, LLC
* Soluble will receive consideration with a total value of approximately $35 million
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc says in addition, Soluble will have right to appoint one new director to company's board of directors
* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2017
* Deal consideration includes issuance of about 17.6 million shares of Co's common stock assumption of $12.4 million of senior debt
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc says combined company's headquarters will be based in Yardley, Pennsylvania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: