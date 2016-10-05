版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-HFF says closes sale of 17seventeen McKinney in Dallas

Oct 5 HFF Inc

* HFF closes sale of and arranges financing for 17seventeen McKinney in Dallas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

