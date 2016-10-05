BRIEF-Corsa Coal says announces brokered private placement

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 Corsa Coal Corp
* Corsa coal announces brokered private placement
* Appointed Paradigm Capital, gmp securities, pareto securities as to sell shares of co at $0.10per share for gross proceeds of up to $16 million
* Net proceeds of offering will be primarily used for mine development
* Current insiders of co expected to subscribe for up to 70 million common shares at issue price for gross proceeds of up to $7 million
* All figures in c$
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing