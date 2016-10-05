版本:
BRIEF-Concordia International says announces offering of senior notes

Oct 5 Concordia International Corp

* Concordia International Corp says its intention to commence an offering, of up to $350 million of new 5 ½ year senior secured first lien notes

* Concordia International announces offering of senior notes

* Proceeds of offering will be used to "strengthen" co's liquidity position and augment product development pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

