版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-The Medicines Company says provides update on PCSK9si study

Oct 5 The Medicines Company Provides Progress Update On Ongoing Orion

* Provides progress update on ongoing Orion-1 study of PCSK9si

* Based on review of data, no material safety issue, no drug-related neuropathy, elevation of liver enzymes or changes in renal function, observed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐