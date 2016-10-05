版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Postmedia appoints Paula Festas as chief revenue officer

Oct 5 Postmedia Network Canada Corp

* Postmedia appoints Paula Festas as chief revenue officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

