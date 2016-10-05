版本:
BRIEF-SAIC awarded $575 mln contract by U.S. Army Engineering and Support center

Oct 5 Science Applications International Corp

* SAIC awarded $575 million contract by the U.S. Army engineering and support center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

