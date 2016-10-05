BRIEF-Tanger says prices $100 mln of senior notes due 2026

Oct 5 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc

* Upon closing of offering of new notes, aggregate principal amount outstanding of 3.125% senior notes due 2026 will be $350 million

* Tanger prices $100 million 3.125% senior notes due 2026

* Tanger factory outlet centers inc says new notes were priced at 98.962% of principal amount to yield 3.248% to maturity