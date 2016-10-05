BRIEF-Richardson Electronics Q1 sales fell 10 pct to $33.4 mln

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Richardson Electronics Ltd
* Richardson Electronics reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results and declares quarterly cash dividend
* As part of reduction in workforce, plan to record $1.3 million in severance expense in Q2 of fiscal year 2017
* Q1 sales fell 10 percent to $33.4 million
* Implemented a reduction in workforce in September 2016
* Expect to achieve annualized savings of $3.0 million from workforce reduction
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: