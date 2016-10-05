版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Bacanora provides operations update

Oct 5 Bacanora Minerals Ltd

* Bacanora provides operations update

* Feasibility study at Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico is on track to be delivered in late Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐