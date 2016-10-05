版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Pacific Drilling to go ahead with consent solicitation

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* Pacific drilling receives requisite consents for consent solicitation

* Pacific drilling sa says received valid and unrevoked consents from a majority of holders of 7.250% senior secured notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

