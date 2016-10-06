BRIEF-Cato reports September same-store sales down 9%

Oct 6 Cato Corp :
* Cato reports September same store sales down 9%
* September sales fell 8 percent to $76.2 million
* "september same-store sales were well below our
expectations"
* Cato corp september same store sales view down 4 percent -
thomson reuters data
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.07 to $0.11
* Expect Q3 earnings per diluted share will be in range of
$.07 to $.11 versus $.30 last year
* "decrease in earnings due to lower sales is offset by
favorable adjustments to effective tax rate as a result of
continuing tax initiatives"
