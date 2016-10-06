BRIEF-International Speedway Corp reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016

Oct 6 International Speedway Corporation
* International Speedway Corporation reports financial
results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55
* Q3 revenue $129 million versus $125.5 million
* Capital expenditures with $600.0 million capital
expenditure plan will total about $21.2 million for remainder of
fiscal 2016
* Expect dividends to increase in 2017 and beyond by
approximately four to five percent annually
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03 excluding items
