BRIEF-ICU Medical to buy Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer for $1 bln in cash, stock

* ICU Medical Inc to acquire the Hospira Infusion Systems
business from Pfizer Inc for $1 billion in cash and stock
* Pfizer will receive approximately $400 million in newly
issued shares of ICU Medical common stock
* Upon completion of transaction, Pfizer will own
approximately 16.6 percent of ICU Medical
* Pfizer has agreed to certain restrictions on transfer of
its shares for at least 18 months
* For year, ICU Medical expects to report results slightly
above high-end of its previously announced guidance of $370
million revenue
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.54, revenue view $367.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pfizer will receive $600 million in cash from ICU Medical
* For Q3 of 2016, ICU Medical expects to report quarterly
revenue of approximately $96 million
* For Q3 of 2016, ICU Medical expects to report $1.20
adjusted earnings per share
* As Pfizer continues to hold 10% or more of ICU Medical's
common equity, it will have right to nominate one director to
co's board
* For year, ICU Medical expects to report results slightly
above high-end of its previously announced guidance $4.60
adjusted diluted eps
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $89.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
