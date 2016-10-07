版本:
BRIEF-Gulfport Energy prices $650 million offering of 6.000% senior notes

Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* Gulfport Energy Corporation prices $650 million offering of 6.000% senior notes to repurchase its outstanding 7.750% senior notes due 2020

* Gulfport Energy Corp says has priced at par an offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.000% senior notes due 2024

