BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners says agreements to acquire assets in South Texas

Oct 6 Sanchez Production Partners LP -
* Sanchez Production Partners executes agreements to
acquire midstream and other assets in south texas
* Will acquire Sanchez Energy's 50% interest in Carnero
Processing, LLC for an initial payment of approximately $47.7
million in cash
* Will acquire certain production assets, located in south
texas, from sanchez energy for total consideration of $27
million
* Assumption by SPP of some capital commitments to Carnero
Processing, which are estimated at about $32.3 million
* Anticipate deals will increase Co's midstream, production
revenue and adjusted EBITDA as Co completes 2016 and heads into
2017
* Sanchez Energy plans to spend approximately two-thirds of
its 2016 drilling and completion budget at Catarina
