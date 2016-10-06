BRIEF-Empire District Electric Co files unanimous settlement agreement in Kansas

Oct 6 Empire District Electric Co
* As a condition , Empire's pending rate case is to be
withdrawn and current base rates are to remain in effect through
Jan 1, 2019
* Says unanimous settlement agreement is subject to approval
by KCC
* Agreement provides co to file an update environmental
recovery rider to include costs associated with Riverton
Project, which are to be about $1.2 million
* The Empire District Electric Company files unanimous
settlement agreement in Kansas
* Filing with Kansas Corporation Commission of settlement
agreement with respect to joint application for approval of
merger
