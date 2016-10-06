版本:
BRIEF-Empire District Electric Co files unanimous settlement agreement in Kansas

Oct 6 Empire District Electric Co

* As a condition , Empire's pending rate case is to be withdrawn and current base rates are to remain in effect through Jan 1, 2019

* Says unanimous settlement agreement is subject to approval by KCC

* Agreement provides co to file an update environmental recovery rider to include costs associated with Riverton Project, which are to be about $1.2 million

* The Empire District Electric Company files unanimous settlement agreement in Kansas

* Filing with Kansas Corporation Commission of settlement agreement with respect to joint application for approval of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

