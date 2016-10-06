BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

Oct 6 Comtech Telecommunications Corp
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp. announces results for
fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year and provides fiscal
2017 guidance
* Q4 sales $152.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.3 million
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp says GAAP diluted EPS
goal of approximately $0.30 for 2017
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp says backlog as of July
31, 2016 was $484.0 million
* Bookings of approximately $202.8 million during Q4 of
fiscal 2016
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp says revenue goal of
approximately $600.0 million for 2017
* Expects to report an operating loss in Q1 of fiscal 2017
with each of subsequent fiscal 2017 quarters being profitable
* Fiscal 2017 targets reflect costs associated with Sept
2016 leadership changes, as well as expected legal expenses
