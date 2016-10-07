版本:
BRIEF-Granite awarded $39 mln light rail station project in Seattle

Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* Granite awarded $39 million light rail station project in Seattle

* Granite Construction Inc says project will be booked in Granite's Q3 2016 backlog

