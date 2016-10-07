版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 08:53 BJT

BRIEF-Zion Oil & Gas signs drilling agreement for Megiddo-Jezreel well

Oct 6 Zion Oil & Gas :

* Signs drilling agreement for upcoming Megiddo Jezreel well

* Terms of agreement shall be for one well with up to two optional wells at discretion of company under an option drilling program Source text for Eikon:

