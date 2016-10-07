版本:
BRIEF-Acacia Communications announces pricing of follow-on public offering

Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* Acacia Communications announces pricing of follow-on public offering

* Acacia Communications - Pricing of its follow-on public offering of 4.5 million shares of its common stock at a price $100.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

