BRIEF-Acacia Communications announces pricing of follow-on public offering

BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces amendment to Dundee Energy Ltd partnership credit facility
* Dundee Energy Limited announces amendment to Dundee Energy limited partnership credit facility
Oct 6 (Reuters) -
* Acacia Communications announces pricing of follow-on public offering
* Acacia Communications - Pricing of its follow-on public offering of 4.5 million shares of its common stock at a price $100.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dundee Energy Limited announces amendment to Dundee Energy limited partnership credit facility
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces monthly cash distribution and suspension of distribution reinvestment plan
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: