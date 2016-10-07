版本:
BRIEF-Camping World Holdings Inc. announces pricing of initial public offering

Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* Camping World Holdings, Inc. announces pricing of initial public offering

* Camping World Holdings - Priced its initial public offering of 11.4 million shares of its class a stock at public offering price of $22.00 per share

* Camping World Holdings Inc - Closing of offering is expected to occur on October 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

