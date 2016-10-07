BRIEF-Canexus says special committee to evaluate and respond to Chemtrade's hostile takeover bid

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 6 (Reuters) -
* Canexus Corp - Canexus appoints David Collyer as board chair, special committee to evaluate and respond to Chemtrade's hostile takeover bid
* Canexus Corp - Canexus board is evaluating Chemtrade's hostile takeover bid and will issue a directors' circular on or before October 19, 2016
* Canexus Corp - Special committee of independent directors will oversee corporation's response to hostile takeover bid launched by Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
* Canexus Corp - Says David Collyer appointed chairman of the board
* Canexus Corp - Canexus has retained CIBC Capital Markets and Valence Group as financial advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: