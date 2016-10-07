版本:
BRIEF-Journey Energy announces new financing from AIMCo

Oct 6 Journey Energy Inc :

* AIMco's investment into co made through private placement of 30,000 units at $1,000 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $30 million

* Journey Energy Inc. Announces new financing

* Entered into a strategic financing partnership with alberta investment management corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

