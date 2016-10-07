版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五

BRIEF-Incyte Corp provides additional Phase 1 Data from ECHO-202 trial

Oct 7 Press Release :

* Additional phase 1 data from ECHO-202 reinforce durability of response in patients with treatment-naive advanced or metastatic melanoma treated with epacadostat in combination with keytruda (pembrolizumab)

* Says epacadostat in combination with pembrolizumab was well tolerated in Phase 1 population Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

