BRIEF-ChipMOS reports September 2016 and 3Q16 revenue

Oct 7 ChipMOS Technologies Bermuda Ltd

* Chipmos reports September 2016 and 3Q16 revenue

* Guidance remains unchanged for gross margin on a consolidated basis for q3 of 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 3.9 percent to TWD 5.016 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

