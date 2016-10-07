BRIEF-Havertys reports sales for third quarter

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 7 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc
* Havertys reports sales for third quarter
* Q3 sales rose 0.8 percent to $211.7 million
* Q3 same store sales rose 1.2 percent
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc qtrly on a comparable store basis, sales for quarter rose 1.2%
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing