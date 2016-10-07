版本:
BRIEF-Havertys reports sales for third quarter

Oct 7 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc

* Havertys reports sales for third quarter

* Q3 sales rose 0.8 percent to $211.7 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.2 percent

* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc qtrly on a comparable store basis, sales for quarter rose 1.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

