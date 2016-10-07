BRIEF-Straight Path Communications reports results for fourth quarter and year end fiscal 2016

BRIEF-GTT COMMUNICATIONS ENTERS INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $700 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY
* ON JANUARY 9, 2017, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
Oct 7 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Straight Path Communications reports results for fourth quarter and year end fiscal 2016
* Q4 revenue $100,000
* Spectrum lease revenue is trending upwards and expect continued quarter over quarter growth
* Straight Path Communications qtrly net loss attributable of $3.8 million compared to $1.8 million net loss in the prior fiscal quarter
* FCC has commenced an investigation
* Co said "following conclusion of independent investigation we commissioned, we disclosed findings, including to FCC"
* In coming weeks and months, intend to move forward with attempts at resolution and/or furthering progress of cases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
